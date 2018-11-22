Sidney Wheeler vs. Leon Aliu to headline Brave 20

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 19 // 22 Nov 2018, 20:09 IST

Sidney Wheeler at Brave Combat Federation

Brave Combat Federation has confirmed that the main event at Brave 20 scheduled for 22nd December at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, India will showcase a middleweight fight between Sidney Wheeler and Leon Aliu.

Wheeler is currently undergoing training at Dalton, Georgia under head coach, Chet Blalock. The "All-American Kid" will have his third bout at Brave Combat Federation while Aliu will be competing after his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation where he suffered his first professional loss.

Wheeler who stands at a professional record of 8-3-0 has a background in kickboxing, boxing and wrestling. Meanwhile, Aliu has a record of 8-1-0 and is recognised as a knockout specialist.

Seven out of his nine professional fights were finished within the first round. Aliu faced his first professional loss at Brave Combat Federation when he faced Chad Hanekom during Brave 16 held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. At the same time, Sidney Wheeler had his first loss in Brave Combat Federation against Abdoul Abdouraguimov at Brave 14 held at Tangier, Morocco.

The bout is crucial for both the fighters as the winner will recover from his previous loss and get an opportunity to redefine his career. Wheeler who had faced issues with making weight during Brave 13 and 14 has moved up to fight at the middleweight division. Brave 20 marks the only event by Brave Combat Federation in India for the year 2018. The event will be held in association with Mercury Sports and the initiative will host upcoming events in the nation.

Brave 20 will feature multiple Indian fighters including Abdul Muneer, Kantaraj Agasa and Angad Bisht competing against international fighters. Brave 20 will be followed up by the first mixed martial arts event taking place in Saudi Arabia with Brave 21 which will be held on 28th December at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Brave Combat Federation has revealed its intentions to widen the geographic reach by hosting events in additional destinations during 2019.