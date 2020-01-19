Sodiq Yusuff had a good news to share on the night of his UFC 246 fight

Sodiq Yusuff beats Andre Fili

On the night Sodiq Yusuff recorded his 4th consecutive UFC victory, he shared great news regarding his family that probably made him more elated than his win itself.

In a tweet posted while Yusuff tangled with Andre Fili at UFC 246, ESPN's Brett Okamoto revealed the news that the fighter has shared with him.

Yusuff's family receives U.S. citizenship rights

In the tweet, Okamoto revealed that Yusuff's mother and his brother finally got their U.S. citizenship during the last training camp leading up to the Saturday night event of UFC 246. He also said that Yusuff was very much looking forward to bring over his immediate family to America from his home country of Nigeria where he was born.

Sodiq Yusuff just told me he, his brother and mom just received their U.S. citizenship during his last training camp! He's eager to get working on bringing the rest of his family over from Africa. His mind is more on that, than his next fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 19, 2020

The Featherweight bout between Yusuff and Fili in the preliminary card saw the two fighters go back in forth with a lot of grappling, some well-timed strikes and occasional leg kicks. Yusuff turned out to be the more impressive one in the end, and it was his hand in the air after the judges announced their scores.

Before this fight, Yusuff has outdone three others in UFC - Suman Mokhtarian, Sheymon Moraes and Gabriel Benitez, two of which came via first-round knockouts.