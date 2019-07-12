Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy looking to capitalize on George Mann’s height

Muay Thai star Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy knows fully what his opponent George Mann of Scotland is capable of when they face each other at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on Friday, 12th July at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“George Mann is a really good fighter,” said Sorgraw. “I believe he nearly won against a very dangerous opponent in ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, but unfortunately for George, he got unlucky and got caught by that good elbow from ‘Smokin’ Jo that caused his head to swell.”

Mann was able to use his height and reach to give Nattawut trouble before he got tagged with a massive elbow that ultimately turned the bout in favor of the Thai.

“George is really, really tall, and that height advantage comes into play really nicely. As you saw, he put ‘Smokin’ Jo in a number of difficult situations because of his height and his reach. Jo could not get closer to him because of that. George was able to create distance well,” Sorgraw added.

The 26-year-old former Lumpinee Stadium Champion and WMC Muay Thai World Champion believes height may become a disadvantage for Mann in their upcoming bout.

“Like I said, George is tall, and because of that, he has really long legs. My specialty is my kicks, and I plan on punishing George and his long legs and I plan on destroying his lower limbs.”

After two kickboxing matches under ONE Championship, Sorgraw will revert to Muay Thai, a martial art that made him an icon in Thailand.

“After having competed in kickboxing in ONE Championship before, this will be a good chance for me to showcase my Muay Thai skills as well, as this will be the first time that I compete under a Muay Thai ruleset in ONE Championship,” Sorgraw stated.

Sorgraw will be donning Thailand’s colors when he enters the ring at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY, and hopes to bring back home another big win.

“I’m always proud to compete for ONE Championship, and I am always proud to represent my home country of Thailand. Every time I step over those ropes and into that ring, I always want to be able to bring a victory back home to Thailand.”