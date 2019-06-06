Sportskeeda's Combat Sports Weekend Highlights: Part I (Video)

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

Many fight fans across the world, understandably, put the majority of their focus and attention into the ‘major leagues’ of combat sports.

When you have companies with the universal presence, financial muscle and marketing power of UFC and Bellator, it is easy to forget that there are hundreds of world class combat sports events that take place every week all over the world.

In this brand new exclusive series, Sportskeeda will dig deep into the fight world for the most incredible and exciting highlights and stories from the previous weekend’s fights.

From regional and amateur promotions all the way up to the International juggernauts of UFC and Bellator, nothing is off limits. We will provide you with the best of the action from the past weekend and keep you up to date with the most exciting highlights from around the world.

Whether it is a devastating knock out, a world-class submission victory or an epic battle that goes the distance, you can trust us to bring you the video highlights right here on Sportskeeda.

In the first volume of Sportseeda’s Combat Sports Weekend Highlights, we bring you mind-blowing action from both MMA and Boxing events in New York, London, Kobe, Stockholm and Las Vegas.

This debut edition of our new series will bring you video packages from some of the biggest names in the fight game, as well some exciting prospects trying to make a name for themselves on the regional scene.

Join us as we take a look back across MMA and Boxing events from around the fight world to bring you the best highlights and stories from this past weekend in Combat Sports.

This week, where better to start, than with one of the biggest and most stunning upsets in the history of Heavyweight Boxing…

#5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Def. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

On the 1st of June 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world when he stopped the previously undefeated Anthony Joshua in the seventh round to become the first ever Mexican Heavyweight Champion of the World.

This was Anthony Joshua's first foray into the American market, and he had originally planned to face 'Big Baby' Miller at Madison Square Garden.

However, when Miller was pulled from the fight following a failed drugs test, Ruiz was ready, willing and able to step into the spotlight.

Although Ruiz is known for being a fundamentally sound and incredibly tough competitor, very few can honestly say they saw this result coming, with Las Vegas bookmakers pricing Ruiz Jr. as a serious outsider in this match.

Take a look at the highlights below to see how Andy Ruiz Jr overcame all the odds and changed the boxing landscape forever.

