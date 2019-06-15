Stamp Fairtex has sights set on historic third world title in three different sports

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 15 Jun 2019, 22:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

At just 21 years old, Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex has achieved something that no one else has in ONE Championship, and that’s become a two-sport world champion.

After earning a spot in ONE through Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series documentary show back in 2018, Stamp returned to her striking roots and immediately captured gold in her one debut.

The Thai star defeated Kai Ting Chuang in an exciting five-round affair to capture the ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Not long after that, Stamp made history by defeating Janet Todd and becoming the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai world champion as well.

Moving forward, it looks like she is setting her sights on even more gold, and even more history.

Stamp’s ticket to ONE Championship was through mixed martial arts, and now that she has captured world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai, she plans on adding a world championship in mixed martial arts as well.

Already, Stamp knows that a belt in mixed martial arts will not be an easy task.

“I do have plans of getting the third belt, the mixed martial arts World Championship. This third belt will be the most difficult belt for me to get because there are many great fighters in ONE,” she stated.

Indeed, Stamp has excelled in striking-based martial arts, but mixed martial arts is a different beast altogether, and the young star knows that she will need to sharpen the other tools in her arsenal if she wants to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

“Mixed martial arts is not my strong point, so this is where I have to improve my wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and mixed martial arts. If I fight in mixed martial arts, I know that everyone will try to take me down and fight on the ground. I will have to try harder and harder to climb up and get some experience before I fight for the belt.”

“If I win the belt, it will be my greatest achievement,” she claimed.

For now, however, Stamp has more pressing matters to tend to.

She will be defending that very Muay Thai championship in the main event of ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST on Saturday, 15 June in Shanghai, China against Australian Alma Juniku.

In her first title defense, Stamp knows that there are a lot of people behind her, counting on her to do her best and keep the belt back home.

“Everyone has high hopes for me. I can’t let my family, Fairtex, and my fans down. I have to keep training hard and learn something new every day so I can keep retaining my belts. I know everyone wants to come for these belts and they will be on perfect condition and will have the perfect gameplan, so for me, I have to stay focused and I have to be ready for anything,” Stamp concluded.