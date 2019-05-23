×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stamp Fairtex has sights set on ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title later this year

Press Release
NEWS
News
23 May 2019, 07:52 IST

Martial arts sensation Stamp Fairtex is a rare concurrent two-sport World Champion
Martial arts sensation Stamp Fairtex is a rare concurrent two-sport World Champion

Martial arts sensation Stamp Fairtex is a rare concurrent two-sport World Champion, holding both the ONE Super Series atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles.

But ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Stamp being hoisted up onto a totally different realm of being a three-sport World Champion.


Sityodtong recently went home to Thailand, prior to ONE: WARRIORS OF LIGHT, and visited the famous Fairtex gym where he saw Stamp in training. In a Facebook post shortly after, Sityodtong said he was "super impressed" with Fairtex's fast-developing mixed martial arts skills and also revealed the 21-year-old is eyeing the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title, which is currently in the hands of Angela Lee.

Fairtex claimed the ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title from Kai Ting Chuang in October 2018 at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES before she dominated Janet Todd three months later at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS to capture the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. Now, she wants to put her stamp on another sport and Sityodtong teased of Stamp’s debut in the ONE Circle.

"Stamp will be making her MMA debut later this year. If there is anyone who can be a World Champion in Muay Thai, Mixed Martial Arts, and Kickboxing at the same time, it is Stamp," he added.

Sityodtong also shared how two of the best camps paved the way for the brightest stars today, such as Fairtex, and expressed gratitude for "laying the foundation" for future fighters.

“When I was a kid in Thailand, the biggest names in Muay Thai were my teacher Kru Yodtong Senanan and Sia Banjong. In those days, Sityodtong and Fairtex were fierce rivals as the two best camps in Thailand. Without a doubt, these two great legends inspired all of us with their hearts of gold and their purity of love for Muay Thai,” he said.
“I will always be forever full of gratitude and appreciation to both Kru Yodtong Senanan and Sia Banjong for laying the foundation so that Prem and I can carry the torch for the future. We all stand on the shoulders of the great men and women who came before us.”

Stamp is currently scheduled to defend his Muay Thai title at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST, which take place 15 June at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China. She faces Alma Juniku of Australia.

Tags:
ONE Championship
Advertisement
The Significant Numbers Associated With ONE: A NEW ERA
RELATED STORY
Bi Nguyen Is Ready To Take On The Best Of the ONE Women’s Atomweight Division
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship Offers US 1 Million For Winner of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Angela Lee targeting second world title belt at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan
RELATED STORY
Classic ONE Championship bouts every MMA fan should see
RELATED STORY
Why you should watch ONE: A New Era on March 31
RELATED STORY
Elias Mahmoudi has the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in his sights
RELATED STORY
One Championship: Angela Lee looks to dominate Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Break Her Will’
RELATED STORY
Mei Yamaguchi Still Chasing ONE Championship Gold
RELATED STORY
“The Sniper” sets sights on maiden ONE World Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us