Stamp Fairtex out to prove that Thais still the best in Muay Thai

Stamp Fairtex has been practicing Muay Thai for the past 16 years. All that training paid off when she made history in February 2019 by adding the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title to her mantle, alongside the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title. She became the first ONE athlete to become a two-sport world champion.

On 15 June, Stamp’s skills will once again be tested when she puts her Muay Thai title on the line against Australian WBC and IPCC Muay Thai Champion Alma Juniku in the main event of ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST in front of a foreign crowd at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai.

“It will definitely be a new experience, but this is what champions are made of. Whether or not I have the crowd behind me or not, I still need to perform at my best and show just why I am a World Champion,” Stamp said.

“The fans in Shanghai are some of the biggest martial arts fans in the world, and it will be an absolute honor to compete in front of them. I will do my best and show why I am a two-sport world champion and I hope that I can give them a good show on June 15th.”

Stamp took up Muay Thai as a form of self-defense when she was just five. As she trained and developed her skills over the years, she fell in love with the national sport of Thailand and was not surprised to learn that athletes from other countries felt the same about the discipline.

“Muay Thai is one of the most popular martial arts in the world, and I believe that it is the purest form of combat because it makes use of your whole body” Stamp said.

“Seeing that Muay Thai has gained a world-wide appreciation, it makes me happy and proud to say that Muay Thai is our National Sport.”

With the international growth of Muay Thai, different countries are developing their own champions. Her opponent at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST, Alma Juniku, is one of them. Yet Stamp feels motivated to prove to the world that Thai athletes are still the best when it comes to the “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

“I am always happy to see other people from other countries get to excel in the sport, and at the same time, I feel that it motivates us from Thailand to do even better, especially since the martial art is part of our culture and our heritage,” Stamp concluded.

“Of course, we would like to show that when it comes to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs,’ we are the best in the world.”