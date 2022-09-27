Stamp Fairtex says Angela Lee vs Danielle Kelly is an interesting fight

Even former two-division ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex wants to see an Angela Lee versus Danielle Kelly scrap materialize inside the Circle. These two amazing female fighters, after all, have been bickering back-and-forth for some time now and Stamp wants to see them trade leather instead.

The pair’s disdain for one another began during a joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime this past July, when the Silver Fox BJJ standout claimed that she only wanted to face ‘legit grapplers’. Apparently, Lee, who was just sitting across Kelly at the time, didn’t make the cut.

The ONE women’s atomweight queen, of course, didn’t take the backhanded remark too kindly and a war of words ensued. Stamp Fairtex, meanwhile, was also in Los Angeles when Kelly made her comments. She believes that Kelly didn’t intend to throw shade towards ‘Unstoppable’.

The Thai megastar told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I don't think she really meant it. She just wanted to add color to the event.”

Lee does have different priorities at the moment, as she looks to dethrone ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Once she settles her rivalry against the Chinese star, then maybe she can start a new one with the American BJJ ace.

Kelly, for her part, said she wants to focus on submission grappling first and transition to MMA next year. When that happens, Stamp Fairtex wants to see a Lee versus Kelly MMA match right away. She added:

“For me, Angela vs. Danielle will be an interesting matchup. One specializes in grappling while the other specializes in BJJ. Their skills are not much different. They may test each other with striking and then switch to the ground game. The ground game will determine who is better.”

Stamp Fairtex wants a piece of Danielle Kelly as well

Stamp Fairtex wasn’t just going to be a keen observer of a potential Lee against Kelly fight. She wants in on the action, too. In the same interview with ONE, the 24-year-old said she’s also throwing her hat in the ring for the Danielle Kelly sweepstakes.

“If they offer me to fight with Danielle Kelly in MMA, I'd love to do it, too, because I want to test myself against her as well.”

Nevertheless, Kelly can take a page out of Stamp’s book, for the way she seamlessly transitioned into three fighting disciplines. The Fairtex gym product first conquered the women’s atomweight muay thai and kickboxing scene, right before making the switch to MMA.

Stamp has been a natural since then, racking up eight wins in her first 10 MMA bouts. She put up a gallant stand in a world title loss against Lee in her previous outing.

It will only be a matter of time before Kelly makes her MMA debut. Regardless if she faces Lee or Stamp, the fans win either way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far