Stamp Fairtex talks about her next big challenge

Stamp Fairtex can finally let out a sigh of relief after a grueling five-round affair with game opponent Alma Juniku in the main event of ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST last Saturday night in Shanghai. Stamp, a two-sport World Champion, retained her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title on the back of a spectacular performance.

Stamp earned the nod on all three judges’ scorecards when it was all said and done, despite a tremendous effort from Juniku.

The young Thai warrioress got her big break with ONE in 2018, when she passed a successful tryout for Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series. Stamp defeated Rashi Shinde via 19-second head kick KO, but was later tapped to take part in the prestigious ONE Super Series where she today holds the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

“At first my goal was to become a mixed martial artist, but ONE Championship gave me the opportunity to compete in ONE Super Series,” Stamp said.

“Now that I have both World Titles for Kickboxing and Muay Thai, my next goal is the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title for mixed martial arts.”

After conquering two striking disciplines however, Stamp has her sights set on a return to mixed martial arts, this time in the ONE Championship fold.

This brought excitement to all her fans and almost immediately, the focus shifted on who Stamp could possibly face first. There are a few possible names on a short list, such as Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov, or the Philippines’ Angelie Sabanal.

ONE Championship will want to wean Stamp in as opposed to throwing her straight into a tough bout, or even into a title shot. It looks like Stamp agrees.

“I am willing to face anyone for my first mixed martial arts bout,” Stamp said.

“But I admit that I am still new to the sport and I need to gain as much experience as I can if I want to get that third belt.”

As for taking on Angela Lee, the promotion’s reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, Stamp doesn’t seem too keen on that particular idea just yet. The Fairtex Gym representative calmly explained that rushing into such a huge challenge would be detrimental to her quest for the title.

Until the right time arrives, she is patient enough to learn and test her skills among the best talent in the women’s Atomweight division.

“I am not yet ready to face Angela Lee,” Stamp concluded.

“I lack the experience to face an athlete of her caliber and rushing to a title fight would only mean defeat. I need to learn and improve my other skills to be well-rounded enough and to be worthy for a title shot.”