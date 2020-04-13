Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson reveals probable opponents for Octagon return

Thompson's return to the Octagon has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson wants a booking with anyone in the top-5 in the welterweight division, including Leon Edwards.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has been coping with a frustrating wait, as his return to the Octagon has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thompson's last fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 244 ended his recent run of poor form and the first ever losing streak of Wonderboy's career.

Now that he is recovering from the injury he suffered against Luque and had been contemplating a return to the cage, the ongoing pandemic has thrown a curve ball on such plans. However, even though he is frustrated, Thompson is not sure about fighting amid an ongoing pandemic and doubts he will step inside the Octagon before the situation is well under control.

During a recent appearance on the What the Heck show, Thompson revealed that he is suffering from a huge dilemma on whether to fight during these trying times or not because the fighter in him wants to compete, but as a responsible adult, he doubts he should be competing under such high risk of contracting and possibly spreading a deadly disease.

With recovery going well, Thompson has been able to at least think about when he could return, but the South Carolina native isn’t sure if it’s a good idea for him to take a fight given the potential risk of catching the COVID-19 virus and possibly spreading it to more vulnerable members of his community when he returns home.

"South Carolina is full of grandparents. It’s full of elderly people and we have a lot of kids at our school that are being raised by grandparents, their grandparents take them, and they’re in their 80s and 90s. So it’s something that I would never want to bring back to them because just the way things are going. If they take the right precautions, then for sure, the fighter in me says yes. I would love to.”

When he returns to action, Thompson wants a booking with anyone in the top-5 in the welterweight division, including Leon Edwards and former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.