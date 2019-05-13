Super Sage Northcutt Ready for Enter the Dragon

Sage Northcutt

After much anticipation, Team Alpha Male representative, “Super” Sage Northcutt is about to make his ONE Championship debut on Friday, 17 May. Northcutt makes his first walk to the ONE Circle at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

“Super” has been training in martial arts since the age of four, beginning in Karate whilst competing internationally where he garnered 77 Youth Championships. Today, he is a mixed martial artist with a professional record of 11-2.

The 23-year-old will be welcomed to ONE by former Muay Thai World Champion Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexandre.

Alexandre is renowned for his boxing, Muay Thai, and kickboxing prowess. But he’s also dabbled in mixed martial arts with a professional record of 7-1.

With the two athletes being well-versed in multiple striking disciplines, fans are in for a treat as this bout promises fireworks.

“Cosmo Alexandre is a very talented guy. He’s had hundreds of fights. He’s a several time kickboxing champion,” Northcutt said.

“He’s got a lot of skills and experience. I know he’s a great striker. I’ve grown up striking since I was 4 years old, so I think it will be a super entertaining fight.”

Despite the danger that Alexandre possesses, Northcutt believes he has more weapons in his arsenal as compared to his rival.

“I’m always visualizing myself winning out there in every way possible. I’m not sure about how much experience he’s had in every aspect of martial arts, but I see myself as very versatile. I have experience in a lot of different aspects of martial arts,” Northcutt said.

“Going in there for my debut with ONE Championship, I want to make a great impression. I want to be exciting, I want to go out there and be victorious and win my fight. “I’m training super hard, and I’m definitely going to go out there and try to put on a great show, too.”

Northcutt also expressed his excitement in competing for the Asia-based martial arts organization for the very first time.

“I’m super excited. I was going to fight earlier, but now I’m actually fighting in Singapore,” Northcutt said.

“I think that’s going to be the coolest thing – fighting overseas for the first time for mixed martial arts. That’s going to be so much fun.

“ONE Championship has the most World Champions out of any league. So not only do they have mixed martial arts, but they also have kickboxing, they have Muay Thai, they have submission grappling, and they’ve even had boxing.”

Days before he is to make the walk down the ramp, Northcutt promises to bring his A-game. Although he can’t predict the outcome of the bout at the end of the night, he just wants to go for the exciting victory.

“I’m always looking to go for the finish. I love striking, and Cosmo Alexandre is a great striker, so it will be fun getting to strike with a great striker. I know ONE Championship will love that, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show doing that. I’m going to fight smart, too,” said Northcutt.

“I’m so excited, and it’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait to get out there.”