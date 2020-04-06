Suspended T.J. Dillashaw shares 'absurd' plans for his UFC comeback

T.J. Dillashaw

When T.J. Dillashaw comes back to the Octagon, he hopes a chance at the title will be waiting for him. But if not, he will be happy fighting any of the top-five.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, the former Bantamweight Champion opened up about his suspension, the mistake that caused it, and what he expects once he is ready for his return.

Dillashaw talks about the suspension period

Dillashaw was handed a two-year suspension by USADA in April 2019 after testing positive for prohibited substance EPO. It was around the same time as his TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. Summing up, it was not a great time for the ex-Champ and he admits to it being a hard time. On top of that, he had to undergo two surgeries.

"At first it was super tough. Then I went through two shoulder surgeries back-to-back, so that kind of added to it. Down in the dumps. On the top of the world, then down as far to the bottom as you can get. It was tough. I’m not going to lie. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t. At first it was real, real tough. But I’ve always been mentally strong."

But Dillashaw thinks the break came as a "blessing in disguise". He utilized this time for reflection and self-improvement, and to own up to his mistakes. He has even forgiven his fellow fighters who had a ball trolling him during his dark times.

"It’s hard to hold grudges, because I did it. I made the mistake. I dirtied my name myself. It’s not on anybody else. I gave them fuel. It hurts, but that’s part of the payment – part of the payment for how I dirtied my name up. I’ve got to live with it now."

T.J. Dillashaw: I want my belt back

Dillashaw is letting go of the past and is looking forward to winning his belt back, once his suspension is lifted in January next year. He said that UFC promised him a title fight when he comes back, but if he has to earn it by fighting other top contenders, he would be ready to do that.

"I’m hoping they just throw me to the dogs. If I can’t get that title fight, I want someone in the top five so that I can get my title fight. I’m not here to play around. I want my belt back. It’s still mine. I’ll be ready."

If Dillashaw goes ahead and wins the belt, he would be a third time Champion in the division, which he thinks is 'absurd'.

"Now I guess I get the opportunity to be a three-time champion, which is absurd. I don’t feel like I should’ve lost it the first time. I get to recapture it all over again. I get to go through this process a (expletive) third time."