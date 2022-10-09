“It fulfilled my dream” - Tawanchai reaches a goal by winning a world title in ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai can finally cross off one of the biggest entries on his bucket list.

As a kid growing up in Bangkok, Thailand, the now 23-year-old Thai superstar had one goal – to become a Muay Thai world champion on the grandest stage.

He finally achieved that lifelong dream at ONE 161, dethroning his compatriot Petchmorakot Petchyindee to become the new ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tawanchai, who is still getting used to his new designation as the top dog of the division, vowed to defend his throne in the considerable future.

He told SCMP MMA shortly after winning the world title:

“I'm very happy. It fulfilled my dream. I was dreaming of it since I joined ONE Championship the first time and today I already achieved my dream. I became a champion and I will keep this belt with me for as long as I can.”

Watch Tawanchai’s full interview with Nic Atkin below:

The young fighter had to go through hell and back in his five-round war against Petchmorakot. The 28-year-old wrecking machine showcased why he went unbeaten in his first five bouts inside the Circle. He took Tawanchai’s best shots and always responded with some clean hits of his own.

The PK.Saenchai Muay Thai gym superstar, however, displayed the true heart of a world champion by turning up the heat in rounds four and five. At the end of the day, Tawanchai simply wanted it more.

The fact that Petchmorakot was also at his best in that fight only made his career-defining victory so much sweeter.

Tawanchai says gruelling war with Petchmorakot is the best fight of his life

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has put up several amazing performances inside the circle, including back-to-back knockout wins prior to getting his title shot.

While he wasn’t able to put away the extremely durable Petchmorakot, the Thai slugger displayed arguably the best version of himself.

He exerted every ounce of energy he had in that final round and left it all on the line. This left him exhausted like he’s never felt before, but getting his hand raised in the end made it all worth it.

He told ONE Championship:

“This fight, I will say that it was fun. It was entertaining. I was really tired but it was all great. It feels so great. I felt that it was one of the best fights of my life, and I think everyone in the world sees this as well.”

