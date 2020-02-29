Texas commission clear Tito Ortiz and reinstate his win against Alberto El Patron

Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz's recent win against former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron has been subject to controversy recently due to reports coming out stating that the fight was overturned to a “no decision” by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation but now the commission has officially reinstated Ortiz's win and cleared him off any charges they may have pressed on the fighter initially.

This news comes just a couple days after the contest between the former UFC champion and the former WWE champion was overturned to a 'no decision' by the commission. In the fight, Ortiz made quick work of El Patron by submitting him via a rear-naked choke in the first round of the main event clash at Combate 51 in Hidalgo, Texas, on 7th December 2019.

Apparently, Ortiz was forced to submit a urine sample for determining whether or not he was on any illegal substance and upon investigation, it has been found and confirmed that the substance in contention here was prescribed by his doctor. The substance found on Ortiz was also not found to be performance enhancers.

In a statement sent to MMA Fighting, the commission made the following announcement,

A urine sample provided by Jacob “Tito” Christopher Ortiz on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Combate Americas MMA event showed a potentially disqualifying substance that Ortiz claimed was prescribed by a physician. Pending the outcome of the TDLR inquiry into whether the substance was indeed prescribed by a physician, TDLR marked the fight results as “No Contest.” TDLR confirmed with the physician that the item was prescribed to Ortiz. TDLR has reinstated Ortiz’s victory in the Dec. 7 bout.