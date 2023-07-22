"That's the brotherhood that men need" - When Tristan shared how his bond with Andrew Tate will overshadow the one between Logan and Jake Paul 

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, broke down why their bond will never be eclipsed by that of Logan and Jake Paul.

Both pairs of brothers are social media sensations and have garnered millions of followers across the globe. Not only that, but both the Tate brothers and the Paul brothers have experience in combat sports.

Andrew Tate and his brother were both professional kickboxers, whilst Jake Paul and his brother both have experience in the boxing ring. But according to Tristan Tate, the belief that he had in 'Cobra' to accomplish any goal far surpasses the belief that Logan Paul has in his brother.

A video uploaded to Instagram by @tatebeliefs shows Tristan Tate and Logan Paul sharing their opinions on their respective brother's ambitions of becoming a world champion. Paul said this:

"I think that's crazy. You being the world champ in boxing is really hard for me to wrap my head around."

Tristan Tate said this:

"I remember [Andrew Tate] being a very average kickboxer [and] telling me you were gonna be the world champ. And what did I say? You are gonna be the world champion..."

The video caused an emotional response from fans, who declared that the bond between Andrew Tate and his brother is what siblings should strive for. See the comments below:

"That's the brotherhood that men need."

"These are what siblings should be like. “Us, against them”"

"Don't give a s**t about these dudes either way, but bro, this is what having a brother should always be like"

"Tristan is the brother that everyone wants"

"You can hate the tate Brothers all you want, but deep down inside you wish you had a relationship like they do"

Andrew Tate reveals the enormous amount of money he allegedly earns per year

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan both appear to be extremely wealthy, and flaunt their lavish lifestyles online for fans to see. 'Cobra' is known for his love of Bugatti sports cars, among other things, but until recently it has not been clear how much money the Tate brothers make.

Tate decided to share his yearly earning with fans on Twitter in an apparent attempt to motivate them into working harder, and the controversial figure said this:

"100,000,000 per anum."

"Its only 273,000 dollars a day. Get your hustle up"

Get your hustle up.