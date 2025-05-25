"That's insane" - When Joe Rogan praised Merab Dvalishvili’s iconic UFC 298 moment in front of Mark Zuckerberg

Last April, on episode #154 of his JRE MMA Show, while hosting John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas, Joe Rogan praised Merab Dvalishvili for his UFC 298 performance.

Serra, who coaches 'The Machine' at Serra-Longo Fight Team, correctly predicted that Dvalishvili would become the next bantamweight champion, leading Rogan to state:

"Merab is unstoppable. Bro, I love that guy. When he was carrying Henry Cejudo with his tongue out. He's got his tongue out and he's - like a baby. What a savage. Walking over to Mark Zuckerberg holding Henry f**king Cejudo, two division world champion, gold medalist at the Olympics. Look at that. That's insane. He's a savage."

Serra noted that he has never seen a fighter with Dvalishvili's cardio, to which Rogan added:

"It's incredible. It's incredible. It's incredible. Because it's not like he's slow. Like, you generally associate really high level endurance with guys that maybe don't have the kind of power he has."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Merab Dvalishvili below (58:55):

Joe Rogan weighs in on UFC's reported deal with Netflix

Joe Rogan recently hosted four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers on JRE, where they discussed the UFC's rumored negotiations with Netflix.

Rodgers asked Rogan if he believes the media giant will be the next home of the promotion, leading the UFC commentator to state:

"I don't know if they could do that. I'm a dummy. I'm not a business guy. I don't understand. So, the problem is, would they be pay-per-view still? Because the Mike Tyson [vs.] Jake Paul fight was on Netflix and you could just watch it just like you watch everything else."

Rogan added:

"You have to pay more for it. So, if they have the UFC on Netflix, but they made people pay more for it, I don't know how that would work out."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:10):

