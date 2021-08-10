"That's what Manny has" - Oscar De La Hoya details Manny Pacquiao's greatest ability ahead of fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya has come out and revealed Manny Pacquiao's biggest strength as a boxer.

Speaking to EsNews, 'The Golden Boy' revealed that Pacquiao's relentless pace and great conditioning inside the boxing ring have helped him defeat his opponents over the years.

Sharing his experience of competing against the Filipino fighter, Oscar De La Hoya said:

"When I fought him [Manny Pacquiao], I was a drained fighter. I mean, he's still great, obviously, but it's crazy because I was seeing everything coming, I just couldn't block it, I couldn't do anything. It's like, I was weak."

'The Golden Boy' then went on to explain what makes 'Pacman' a great fighter.

"The one thing that people don't realize is that when he is on his toes and he throws punches, you know, It's like people can't see them because they are coming from different angles and you expect for him to stop but he doesn't stop. So, that's when he hits his fighters, his opponents, like, he'll throw a three-unch combination, but then he keeps going and he keeps going and your opponent, like he is thinking, 'Okay, he's gonna stop.' but he doesn't stop. So, that's what Manny Pacquiao has, he has great conditioning and that's a big plus for him," said Oscar De La Hoya.

You can watch the clip of De La Hoya talking about Pacquiao below:

Manny Pacquiao fought Oscar De La Hoya back in 2008

Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya faced off in the boxing ring in December 2008. 'Pacman' emerged victorious as De La Hoya was unable to compete after the end of the eighth round.

It was De La Hoya's last contest in the squared circle. However, he will make his return to the boxing ring in September 2021. The 48-year-old will take on former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort in an eight-round boxing match.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao will also return to action after a two-year break and will face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh