The 5 greatest moments in Team Lakay's MMA history

The name Team Lakay is synonymous with Philippine MMA. The country’s premier MMA team is composed of some of the most talented martial artists and MMA fighters in the entire Asian region. The outfit is situated at the high altitudes of Baguio City, where the group undergoes rigorous MMA training in rough terrain.

Team Lakay's unique wushu-based training, coupled with high-level wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, has seen their athletes evolve over the years from one-dimensional strikers to well-rounded fighting machines.

This intense regimen has brought Team Lakay incredible success in the MMA cage. At one point, the team had four MMA world champions in ONE Championship, dominating from the strawweight division to the lightweight division.

Needless to say, throughout the team’s short history, there have been numerous moments to look back on - epic achievements and accolades garnered in the MMA cage.

Team Lakay is poised to create even more epic moments and the future for the Philippine MMA group is certainly looking extra bright.

To celebrate the amazing martial arts faction from the Philippines, let’s take a look at the five greatest moments in Team Lakay’s MMA history.

#5. MMA: Eduard Folayang debuts for ONE Championship

On September 3rd, 2011, at ONE Championship’s first ever live event in history, ONE: Champion vs. Champion, Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang made his promotional debut, taking on South Korea’s A-Sol Kwon.

Heading into the bout with a 9-1 professional record, there was a ton of hype surrounding Folayang at the time, especially in the Philippines where he built a name for himself competing in local regional promotion URCC. Conversely, Kwon was a veteran looking to establish himself in the Asian martial arts organization.

Folayang put in a tremendous performance, beating Kwon across the board to earn a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. It would be the first of many of Folayang’s great performances in the ONE Circle.

Folayang, of course, has gone on to have an incredible career, putting together more than a decade of excellence while competing at the highest level of MMA competition. He is today a multi-time former ONE lightweight world champion and a bonafide MMA legend.

