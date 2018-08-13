Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
426   //    13 Aug 2018, 12:16 IST

<p>
The UFC has had many Champions in
it's
history

Over the course of it's 25-year history, the UFC has seen plenty of titles change hands and there have been numerous distinctive Championship reigns in that time. However, there have also been many title runs so brief that there are almost lost to history.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This countdown looks at the five shortest such reigns inside the Octagon.

#5 Holly Holm (Bantamweight Champion, 111 days)

UFC 193: Rousey v Holm
Holly Holm dismantles Ronda Rousey in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history

Holly Holm shocked the world at UFC 193, when she ended the Bantamweight title reign of the undefeated, Ronda Rousey.

Dominating Rousey with her superior striking skills, the former boxer, delivered a crushing roundhouse kick to Rousey's head and ended the fight with punches to win the Championship.

However, despite the incredible victory to earn the title, Holm's reign was ended in her first defence by Miesha Tate at UFC 196.

Holm's win/loss record ever since has been spotty and she lost her only other title opportunity versus Cris Cyborg when she stepped down in weight to challenge for the Featherweight title. Holm has a long road ahead if she is to reclaim the belt that she won so memorably in 2015.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Georges St. Pierre Holly Holm
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
UFC 87: Seek and Destroy - 10 Years On
RELATED STORY
6 Greatest UFC Champions
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current UFC Champions
RELATED STORY
Nate Diaz's 5 most memorable UFC fights
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Holly Holm UFC fights
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC fighters of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Frank Mir UFC Matches
RELATED STORY
5 shortest championship reigns in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us