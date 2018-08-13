The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history

The UFC has had many Champions in it's history

Over the course of it's 25-year history, the UFC has seen plenty of titles change hands and there have been numerous distinctive Championship reigns in that time. However, there have also been many title runs so brief that there are almost lost to history.

This countdown looks at the five shortest such reigns inside the Octagon.

#5 Holly Holm (Bantamweight Champion, 111 days)

Holly Holm dismantles Ronda Rousey in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history

Holly Holm shocked the world at UFC 193, when she ended the Bantamweight title reign of the undefeated, Ronda Rousey.

Dominating Rousey with her superior striking skills, the former boxer, delivered a crushing roundhouse kick to Rousey's head and ended the fight with punches to win the Championship.

However, despite the incredible victory to earn the title, Holm's reign was ended in her first defence by Miesha Tate at UFC 196.

Holm's win/loss record ever since has been spotty and she lost her only other title opportunity versus Cris Cyborg when she stepped down in weight to challenge for the Featherweight title. Holm has a long road ahead if she is to reclaim the belt that she won so memorably in 2015.

