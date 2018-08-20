The 8 fastest knockouts in UFC history

Scott Newman FOLLOW ANALYST

Duane Ludwig's knockout of Jonathan Goulet remains the fastest in UFC history

The UFC’s events in 2018 thus far have seen some pretty spectacular knockouts – TJ Dillashaw’s finish of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 for instance, and Daniel Cormier’s brutal knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 – but thus far at least, none of 2018’s knockouts have been up there with the fastest in UFC history.

Most of the time in the UFC, the stakes are so high that almost every fight has somewhat of a feeling out process. But for the following 8 fighters, no feeling out process was needed – they got right down to action and finished their opponent in less time than it takes Usain Bolt to run the 100m. Here are the 8 fastest knockouts in UFC history.

#8: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Andy Ogle, UFC on Fox 14 – 01/24/2015

Makwan Amirkhani won his UFC debut in just 8 seconds

When Finnish Featherweight Makwan Amirkhani debuted in the UFC in January 2015, he was bringing with him a reputation for violence. Of the 12 fights on his record, he’d won 10 and had only gone the distance in two of those victories.

But historically, fighters who’d been explosively violent on the regional scene had often struggled at the elite UFC level. That wasn’t the case here.

Faced with British TUF veteran Andy Ogle – who had his back to the wall after a series of UFC losses – Amirkhani simply didn’t waste any time. He literally sprinted out of his corner, hit the Englishman with a flying knee that sent him stumbling, and followed with an uppercut that dropped him hard.

A couple of follow-up punches sealed the deal, and Amirkhani had picked up the 9th first round win of his career – in just 8 seconds.

