×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The best and worst from UFC 230

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
673   //    04 Nov 2018, 16:13 IST

Daniel Cormier is still the UFC Heavyweight champion after UFC 230
Daniel Cormier is still the UFC Heavyweight champion after UFC 230

Despite a fraught build that saw the UFC struggle to put together a main event before settling on Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the Heavyweight title, UFC 230 ended up being a really fun show overall.

It’s a good sign for the UFC as, despite some alarmingly low buyrates, the quality of their PPV shows has been way up in 2018, and the last three shows, in particular, have been pretty fantastic. Sure, there were some questionable moments, but what UFC show doesn’t have them?

Here are the best and worst moments of UFC 230.

#1 Best: Jacare and Weidman go to war

Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza put on an instant classic
Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza put on an instant classic

It was hard to work out quite what to expect from the co-main event between Middleweight title contenders Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza. Weidman hadn’t fought since July 2017, Jacare hadn’t really looked great in his May loss to Kelvin Gastelum, and both men are primarily grapplers who don’t always use that skillset.

What we got, in the end, was one of the best fights of 2018. Right from the first round, it was clear that the two men were willing to trade off with huge shots, and defense wasn’t exactly in the forefront of either fighter’s mind. The first round clearly went to Weidman, who used his reach advantage to land jabs and right hands that busted Souza’s nose up, despite taking some heavy body shots.

Souza came out to brawl in the second, and although Weidman was willing to oblige it was clear that a phonebooth fight didn’t really favour him. He hung tough though and the fight went into the third round, where the wild trading continued right until Jacare landed a bomb to the temple that the former champion simply couldn’t recover from.

Realistically neither man should be considered a legitimate title contender any more – they’ve both got a lot of miles on their bodies, Jacare is pushing 40 and Weidman simply doesn’t look physically like he did in his prime, but they deserve massive kudos for putting on a brawl like this during what will probably be the tail end of their careers. This was a genuine Fight of the Year Candidate.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 230 Daniel Cormier Derrick Lewis
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
UFC 230: 3 Reasons Daniel Cormier Will Defeat Derrick...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Main Card Preview
RELATED STORY
Post UFC 230: What next for Derrick Lewis?
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises From UFC 230
RELATED STORY
3 Surefire Things To Expect From UFC 230
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Early Betting Odds For UFC 230 Main Card
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Late Last-Minute Betting Odds
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Early Preliminary Card...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview: Early Preview and Top Fights to look...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Results: Full Card Results including Cormier vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us