The best and worst from UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos

Jon Jones clung onto his UFC Light-Heavyweight title with a narrow win over Thiago Santos

UFC 239 was built up as one of 2019’s biggest shows so far and it certainly delivered on that promise. Sure, there was no sure-fire classic fight – like Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida, which was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame this weekend – on offer, but we definitely got some fantastic fights with some incredible finishes.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos.

#1 Best: Masvidal’s ridiculous flying knee finish

Jorge Masvidal broke the UFC's record for fastest knockout with his finish of Ben Askren

Like anything else was ever going to be #1 in this list. The Welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren was built as a potential title eliminator, and after the way Masvidal flatlined the previously unbeaten Askren, it’s hard to argue that anyone but ‘Gamebred’ – sorry Colby Covington – deserves the next shot at Kamaru Usman.

In a finish reminiscent of the late, great Kid Yamamoto’s knockout of Kazuyuki Miyata back in 2006, Masvidal came charging out of his corner as the fight begun and threw a wild flying knee at Askren, and the blow was timed perfectly, connecting with the former Bellator champ’s temple as he leaned for a takedown. Askren’s senses were shut off instantly by the blow and Masvidal’s two follow-up punches were academic.

Not only was the finish a thing of beauty, but somehow it all took just 5 seconds – shaving a second off Duane Ludwig’s previous record and handing Masvidal the fastest knockout in UFC history. When you add in the high stakes and the fact that it came against an unbeaten fighter in Askren, it only becomes more impressive. This was by far the best win in Masvidal’s career and should almost certainly net him a future title shot. On a card with plenty of big winners, ‘Gamebred’ was definitely the biggest.

