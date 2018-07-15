The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 133

Scott Newman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 525 // 15 Jul 2018, 14:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Last night's main event saw Junior dos Santos take a unanimous decision over Blagoy Ivanov

The first-ever UFC show in the state of Idaho, Fight Night 133 ended up being a relatively entertaining show. There were some really bad points to the show but in terms of the fights, there wasn’t really a lot to complain about at all really, as we got some fun finishes and the fights that went the distance were relatively entertaining too.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 133.

#1 Best: Niko Price’s crazy knockout

Niko Price left Randy Brown unconscious in seriously unique fashion

MMA is one of those beautiful sports that somehow finds a way to surprise you right when you think you’ve seen it all, and last night we got one of those surprises in the form of Niko Price’s wild knockout of Randy Brown.

The first round of the fight was primarily a grappling match, and one that Brown appeared to be winning. And it appeared that the second round was going the same way, until the fighters went into a scramble that saw Price look to roll for a leglock. As Brown defended the move, he found his head in an exposed position and that was all it took, as Price hit him with a series of hammer fists from the bottom that were somehow enough to knock him unconscious.

It was one of the craziest KO’s in UFC history – after all, who has the striking power to knock someone out from the bottom? The replay showed the key to Price’s success, though – he had his left foot braced around Brown’s head, which meant the head was held in place and guaranteed far more impact for the shots.

While it’s doubtful this move will take off like Anthony Pettis’s ‘Showtime kick’ or Anderson Silva’s front kick to the jaw will – both of those saw plenty of copycats – it was still the most memorable thing on last night’s show and another finish for Price, who has still never gone the distance in 6 UFC outings.