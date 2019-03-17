The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal picked up a huge win over Darren Till last night

The UFC’s latest effort in the UK – Fight Night 147 – went down from London last night, and it was a bit of a forgettable show to be honest, although the main event of Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal ended up topping things off with a serious bang.

Most of the fights actually went down pretty well and delivered some decent action, but with 7 fights going the distance on a 12-fight card, the show seemed to drag more than the last couple of UFC shows on ESPN+.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal.

#1 Best: Masvidal picks up probably the biggest win of his career

Jorge Masvidal has always been his own worst enemy when it comes to rising up into the UFC title picture – essentially, he’s always been capable of greatness, as we saw in his victories over the likes of Cezar Ferreira and Donald Cerrone, but he was also capable of sabotaging himself with his inconsistency – a trait that led to disappointing losses against the likes of Demian Maia and Al Iaquinta.

Well, Masvidal may still turn out to be inconsistent, but he picked up arguably the biggest win of his career last night by knocking out Darren Till in brutal fashion. It was a bad start for ‘Gamebred’, as Till dropped him with the first left hand he threw, and then largely pieced him up with heavy shots throughout the first round. In the second though, Masvidal appeared to find his range, and began to catch Till with quick counter shots and kicks to the body.

Finally, as ‘The Gorilla’ stepped off, Masvidal caught him with a thunderous left hook that switched off his lights instantly, and followed with another left on his way down and a follow-up shot too. Till was left unconscious for quite a while after the fight, victim to one of the most violent and stunning knockouts in recent memory.

Till might not be the best fighter Masvidal has beaten, but this was a huge win for the veteran given the reception Till got from the London crowd and the fact that he was ranked #3 in the division coming in.

Masvidal probably won’t get a title shot off the back of this – his next fight might actually be lined up – but he’s definitely in the title picture now and who knows how far he can go if he can be more consistent going forward.

