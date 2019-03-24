×
The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
38   //    24 Mar 2019, 21:51 IST

Anthony Pettis delivered a knockout for the ages against Stephen Thompson
Anthony Pettis delivered a knockout for the ages against Stephen Thompson

UFC Fight Night 148 was one of those shows that will live long in the memory thanks to what happened in the main event, but prior to that moment, it wasn’t too memorable at all. Sure, some of the fights delivered pretty decent action, but overall this felt like a flashback to the FS1 Fight Night days at times, which wasn’t so good.

Of the 6 main card fights, we got just 2 finishes with the other 4 fights going the distance, and the prelims were an equally mixed bag with some good stuff mixed in with some bad. As always though, there were plenty of talking points.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis.

#1 Best: That superman punch

Well, it was a no brainer what would be considered the best thing on this show in the end. Anthony Pettis was looking likely to be two rounds in the hole going into the third, as Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson largely used his striking skills to bloody up the former UFC Lightweight champion despite taking some pretty decent leg kicks from ‘Showtime’.

Well, that turned out not to be the case, as Pettis suddenly sprung off the cage wall and clocked Thompson with a superman punch that knocked him silly with seconds remaining in the 2nd round. Post-fight, Pettis mentioned that he was attempting to use his leg kicks to set up a big shot to the head, but nobody could ever have expected a knockout like that to be delivered in this fight.

It was probably the best knockout of Pettis’ career – which says a lot considering some of the stuff he’s previously delivered – and as far as I can remember, it’s only the second superman punch knockout in UFC history following Travis Browne’s stoppage of Stefan Struve back in 2011. If this doesn’t end up being the knockout of the year in December, then I’ll be hugely surprised.

