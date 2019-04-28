The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 150: Jacare vs. Hermansson

Jack Hermansson pulled off a major upset over Jacare Souza in last night's main event

Despite a lack of name value, UFC Fight Night 150 ended up being a hell of a show when it came down to it. Practically every fight on the main card delivered some great action – even the opener between Roosevelt Roberts and Thomas Gifford, which probably didn’t belong on a UFC main card in 2019 – and the main event ended in a massive upset.

As always it wasn’t quite a perfect show, primarily because of the UFC’s choice of co-main event, but we’ll get to that a little later. Overall though, this card has to go down as a success for the promotion.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 150: Jacare vs. Hermansson.

#1 Best: Hermansson becomes a true contender

Despite some really impressive performances as of late – most notably his submission of David Branch just under a month ago – Jack Hermansson was flying under the radar for me at least, largely because he hadn’t really fought any other top 185lbers outside of Branch. So when he was faced with Jacare Souza last night – a man who on paper at least, had every advantage over him outside of a long reach – it didn’t seem possible for him to win.

That wasn’t the case at all in the end. Hermansson pushed an insane pace against the Brazilian veteran, throwing a ludicrous amount of strikes over all 5 rounds, and in particular he had Jacare in serious trouble in the first, hurting him badly with punches and even coming close to becoming the first man to submit him in MMA with a modified guillotine.

The third round didn’t really go his way as Jacare began to take over with some heavy strikes, but the fourth and fifth rounds were all Hermansson as he managed to wear out the veteran with his pressure, keeping the Brazilian at the end of his punches.

Apparently, Jacare was going to be granted a title shot with a win here; whether the same goes for Hermansson is probably unlikely given this is his first really big win, but he’s clearly a title contender now and the fact that this fight was fantastic helps his cause too. ‘The Joker’ has arrived, big time.

