The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie

The Korean Zombie finished Renato Moicano in an impressive performance

UFC Fight Night 154 – the promotion’s first show in the state of South Carolina – was another somewhat forgettable show in what feels like a long list of them in 2019.

Sure, the main event largely rescued the show thanks to the Korean Zombie, and there was nothing truly horrible on offer, but it just feels like the UFC has spread itself too thin this year and really needs to look at some of its promotional tactics going forward.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie.

#1 Best: The Korean Zombie is back!

After a somewhat lacklustre undercard, everyone watching last night’s show must’ve been hoping for something special in the main event between Renato Moicano and the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, and thankfully the Zombie delivered once again with a pretty awesome first round finish.

Countering a somewhat lazy jab from his Brazilian foe, the Zombie nailed Moicano with a heavy right-left combination that dropped him and looked to have him unconscious.

Moicano did well to survive the initial follow-up, but Jung quickly advanced to a stronger position – a tight back mount – and kept on dropping hard punches until the referee decided to call things off just before the first minute was up.

This was the Zombie’s first win since his knockout of Dennis Bermudez in February 2017, but as crazy as it sounds, he might only be one fight away from a title shot now as Moicano was highly ranked coming into the fight (#4 in the Featherweight division) and there are few fighters on the UFC roster right now more popular than the Korean.

If he can get back into the Octagon quickly, preferably for a fight with someone like Brian Ortega or even a rematch with Jose Aldo – and win again then a title shot could well be his.

Even if that doesn’t end up being the case, just having a healthy and active Zombie is a massive boon for the UFC due to his cult popularity. His win last night made a forgettable show somewhat memorable.

