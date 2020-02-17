The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II

Jan Blachowicz may have cemented a title shot with his KO of Corey Anderson

The UFC’s return to New Mexico after 6 years was a solid-sounding Fight Night on paper, but in the end we got a show that was more strange and confusing than anything else, with two rare disqualification finishes on the main card alone.

Thankfully, there was no confusion in the main event; Jan Blachowicz violently knocked out Corey Anderson to potentially net himself a future meeting with Jon Jones in what was an entertaining finish to a largely frustrating night.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II.

#1 Best: Blachowicz capitalises on his big opportunity

Blachowicz instantly called out Jon Jones after the fight was done

The main event fight last night between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz was a big one for the Light-Heavyweight division; both men had been on strong runs coming into the fight and with Jon Jones keeping hold of his title last weekend, the word was that the winner could be next in line for ‘Bones’.

As it turned out, it was Blachowicz who pulled out that strong performance, knocking Anderson out in brutal fashion midway through the first round with a clean counter right hand. Sure, ‘Overtime’ may have played into the Polish fighter’s hands by not going for more takedowns, but regardless, this was a huge win for ‘The Prince of Cieszyn’ and stands as his 7th in 8 fights.

Blachowicz picked up more than just a big win last night though; he also forced himself into Jones’ firing line by calling the champion out aggressively in his post-fight interview – a far better idea than the usual line about fighting whoever the UFC wishes.

Could we now see Jones vs. Blachowicz in the summer? Quite possibly, and that makes the Polish fighter last night’s big winner.

