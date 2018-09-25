Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The best tapouts in UFC history: Part 1: Chokes

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    25 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz
The rear naked choke is one of the most common submissions used in the UFC

In the world of MMA, while a brutal knockout is always highly entertaining, there’s something almost more impressive about a fight-ending submission hold – the artistry and skill that goes into catching it, the positional sense and timing, and quite often, the sheer brutality it can bring.

Over the 25 years of the UFC, there have been some massively memorable tapouts with a plethora of various holds being used to finish fights. In this new series, I’ll be looking at the most memorable submissions in UFC history, grouped by type.

We begin with the 5 of the most memorable choke submissions in UFC history.

#1 Rear Naked Choke – Drew Fickett vs. Josh Neer – UFC Fight Night 1 – 08/06/2005

The rear naked choke is probably the most common submission in MMA as it’s a relatively simple hold to apply and tends to be used on worn-down opponents who’ve simply taken enough punishment.

Introduced to MMA by the legendary Royce Gracie, who used it to win many of his fights in the early UFC tournaments, the rear naked choke is usually applied by a fighter who’s taken the back of his opponent, using the legs as hooks in order to control the body position.

There have literally been hundreds of rear naked choke submissions in UFC history, but the best for my money was the one that Drew Fickett used to submit Josh Neer at UFC Fight Night 1 back in 2005. The fight saw Fickett secure an early takedown to guard, and after a scramble, he was able to hop onto Neer’s back and use both legs as hooks to control ‘The Dentist’.

From there, Fickett managed to secure a rear naked choke almost in a sleeper hold fashion as Neer attempted to reach up to prevent it. Within seconds the hold was locked in, and Neer collapsed to the ground with Fickett still clamped to his back. It took a signal from Fickett to referee Steve Mazzagatti to point out that Neer was unconscious, and when the hold was released, Neer was left stiff, arms pointing up in the air with a glassy look to his eyes.

Sure, there have been more historically important rear naked chokes, but for the sudden effect of the hold – as well as a pretty scary aftermath – you can’t beat this one. Neer literally looked like he’d had the life choked out of him – which is exactly the idea behind the rear naked choke.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Jon Jones Oleksiy Oliynyk
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
5 fighters with the most submission wins in UFC history
RELATED STORY
5 fighters with the most submissions in the UFC
RELATED STORY
5 times that a UFC main event was made weaker due to a...
RELATED STORY
The 5 best UFC pay per view cards in history
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 136
RELATED STORY
The 8 fastest knockouts in UFC history
RELATED STORY
The most wins by female fighters in UFC history
RELATED STORY
The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history
RELATED STORY
The 5 best UFC fighters from the USA
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC fighters of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us