The best and worst from UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

One of the UFC's most highly anticipated shows in recent memory, UFC 266, went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The stacked card produced several highlight-worthy moments. Jalin Turner handed Uros Medic his first professional loss in a dominant display, while Chris Daukaus continued his perfect start to his UFC career with a knockout win over Shamil Abdurakhimov.

The featured prelim bouts and the main card, which featured numerous superstars, delivered as well. Here are the best and worst moments from UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega.

#5 Best: Merab Dvalishvili and Dan Hooker pick up massive wins at UFC 266

UFC 266: Marlon Moraes v Dvalishvili

The stacked main card meant that talented contenders like Merab Dvalishvili and Dan Hooker were consigned to the prelims. Both fighters entered UFC 266 with different goals in mind.

While Dvalishvili looked to build on his six-fight win streak and establish himself as a legitimate bantamweight threat with a win over a former title challenger in Marlon Moraes, Hooker was on a quest to snap a two-fight losing streak. Both fighters walked away happy, albeit under different circumstances.

Dvalishvili was horribly rocked in the first round and the fight was seconds away from being stopped, but he miraculously recovered and rained punches down on Moraes. The Brazilian had no answer to the relentlessness of 'The Machine', who sealed the show in the second round.

Meanwhile, Hooker cruised to a win over Nasrat Haqparast, rebounding from his losses to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. 'The Hangman' employed an uncharacteristic grappling-heavy strategy, taking the German down and controlling him for around seven minutes. He also showed fleetness of foot and kicking ability during the fight, which he won by unanimous decision.

