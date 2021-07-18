The best and worst from UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises

After the unbridled excitement provided by UFC 264 last weekend, UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises understandably didn't generate much hype going in. But despite being a card that had little name value, it entertained for the most part.

Amanda Lemos recorded a rapid TKO win in the prelims, while Daniel Rodriguez continued his underrated and impressive UFC run. Sergey Morozov rebounded from his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in confident fashion, dispatching Khalid Taha. On the main card, all five fights ended in a finish.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises.

#5 Best - Billy Quarantillo turns up the heat to open the UFC Vegas 31 main card

UFC Fight Night: Quarantillo v Benitez

Entering his fight against Gabriel Benitez as a +135 underdog, Billy Quarantillo put on an exceptional showing to open the main card. The two fighters pushed a relentless pace right from the outset, trading wildly in the pocket.

After Quarantillo scored an early knockdown in the first round, Benitez was able to weather the assault before conceding a bodylock. Unfortunately for him, it was a position he'd often find himself in. Quarantillo had great success on the feet throughout the first two rounds, mixing up his attacks with smart takedowns and seemingly always having Benitez on the verge of a submission.

In the third, Benitez landed a clean shot of his own to send Quarantillo to the canvas, eliciting hopes of a miraculous comeback. It wasn't to be, though. Quarantillo took his back once again and pounded away. Even as Benitez defended against the choke well, referee Mark Smith decided he had seen enough and called off the fight.

BILLY QUARANTILLO SINKS IT! 🏀@BillyQMMA gets the finish with strikes from the BACK. How often do you see that?! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/Lsxfy161w2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2021

It was a strange stoppage, but it was probably a deserved one. Benitez's face was a bloody mess and he didn't seem like he'd find an answer to Quarantillo's constant pressure. The fight set the tone for the rest of the main card and was rightfully adjudged the Fight of the Night.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises full card results and video highlights

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna