The best and worst from UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs T.J. Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 featured the highly anticipated return of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, who took on top contender Cory Sandhagen in the main event at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

While Dillashaw was the star attraction, several upcoming fighters and veterans made their presence felt. Brendan Allen secured a superb win over the previously undefeated Punahele Soriano, while Mickey Gall racked up another submission in the UFC.

On the main card, which primarily had bantamweight and featherweight action, three of the five fights went to a decision. But all of them were entertaining, back-and-forth affairs that left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Here are the best and worst moments from UFC Vegas 32: T.J. Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen.

#5 Best: The Adrian Yanez hype train rolls on at UFC Vegas 32

One of the highest-rated prospects in the UFC's stacked bantamweight division continued on his merry way at UFC Vegas 32. Adrian Yanez overcame a tough first round to put Randy Costa away in the second.

Immediately after the fight was announced, fans penciled in the date on their calendars in anticipation. With both fighters having a reputation for being sucked into wars, this bout kicked off the main card and largely lived up to its promise.

Costa came out of the blocks rapidly, using a snappy, powerful jab to keep Yanez at bay. 'The Zohan' mixed up his attacks with smart kicks to the head, keeping Yanez guessing and pushing him firmly on the backfoot. Down one round on the scorecard, the Texan appeared visibly frustrated during the break. But he came back a changed man in the second essay.

Yanez pressed forward, refusing to be kept at range by the jab. He softened Costa up with a pair of vicious body shots before firing in an uppercut that penetrated his opponent's guard with frightening ease. Then, when Costa was rocked and tired, Yanez showed great instinct by diving in for the kill and securing the TKO win.

Only Francis Ngannou has a longer knockout streak than Adrian Yanez in the UFC right now. More Jorge Masvidal comparisons, anyone?

