The Fall of MMA's Four Horsewomen - where are they now?

How the mighty have fallen.

The Four Horsewomen always seemed to suffer from being overhyped

Every great sporting story has to come to an end eventually, however, some are more favourable than others. Whether it be due to a drop in confidence or just a general loss in ability, everyone drops from relevancy and it's how they come back from that which truly defines them as a competitor. Unfortunately, right now things are looking particularly bleak for one set of MMA fighters.

Of course, we are referring to the Four Horsewomen. A few years back the collective group of Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir were on top of the world. Nobody could touch them inside of the octagon and with Ronda leading the way, it appeared as if their dominance would continue on for a long time to come.

Obviously, that wasn't to be the case, and in the present day, the women find themselves on a losing streak that dates all the way back to UFC 190. It's yet to be seen as to whether or not they'll all come back from this, but one thing is for sure - when they appeared at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 they were one of the hottest things in the sport. Fact.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at where the Four Horsewomen are now.

#1 Ronda Rousey

Rousey’s dramatic fall from grace has been well documented

Oh, Ronda. Where do we start with Ronda? After tearing through any woman that stepped in her path during her initial run with the UFC, it quickly became evident that Rousey was the biggest breakout star in recent times. It's not hard to see why either, as her devastating ability inside the octagon was unlike anything we'd seen in quite some time.

However, if you fast forward, Rousey is now coming off the back of consecutive losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. It's uncertain as to whether or not she'll ever return to mixed martial arts, and her star power that came from being one of the most dangerous women on planet earth has diminished greatly in the last twelve months. What a shame.

Now to a woman who also felt Nunes' wrath.