"The kid's got hustle" - When Joe Rogan praised $100 million man Jake Paul's boxing venture

A few years ago, on episode #1814 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed boxing reporter Radio Rahim. The pair conversed about numerous topics, including Jake Paul, a figure that Rahim has covered in the past.

As they spoke, Rahim revealed that Paul had ventured into boxing promotion, which stunned Rogan, who was yet unaware of 'The Problem Child's' role as a businessman in boxing. He seemed to be under the impression Paul was only competing as a boxer.

When Rogan found out that Paul was behind Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), he said:

"Wait a minute, Jake Paul's a promoter? He's, like, a full on promoter now? Look, the kid's got hustle. You gotta give it to him, the kid's got hustle."

Check out Joe Rogan praising Jake Paul's business acumen (0:14):

Most Valuable Promotions has quickly become a dark horse in the boxing world, especially for up-and-coming pugilists or those crossing over from influencer boxing. His various business ventures have led to him amassing a reported wealth between $80 and $100 million, depending on the source.

Yahoo reports his net worth as being $80 million, while Celebrity Net Worth reports a $100 million sum. On the boxing front, Paul was recently pursuing a big money matchup with the legendary Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately, his efforts fell short once he realized that he was being used for leverage.

Instead, Alvarez signed with Riyadh Season, enraging Paul, who subsequently embarked on a social media tirade in a futile attempt to tarnish the Mexican star's reputation. Now, though, he seems to be eyeing a matchup with heavyweight great Anthony Joshua.

Joe Rogan's UFC commentator colleagues have been more hostile toward Jake Paul

While Joe Rogan praised Jake Paul, he is the only UFC commentator to do so, as his broadcast partner and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier once confronted 'The Problem Child.' This took place at UFC 261, for which Paul was present at cage-side.

Cormier, who was working as part of the commentary team, stepped aside to get in the influencer boxing star's face. This even led to a conversation about whether a fight between the pair would take place.

