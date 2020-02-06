The Korean Zombie takes a shot at Alexander Volkanovski over his finishing ability

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung doesn't appear to be happy with UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. Perhaps it was because the Champion felt that neither Zombie, Max Holloway, or Zabit Magomedsharipov were deserving of an immediate title shot. He said:

“Go earn that spot, none of you are the clear number one contender right now, you are all one fight away!”

Volkanovski is currently out with a hand injury but stated that he intends to return midway this year. However, Dana White said that UFC is working on a rematch between Holloway and Volkanovski.

Either way, Volkanovski was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN and Korean Zombie, who usually isn't a trash talker, fired shots at the Australian.

While not factually true, it was simply Chan Sung Jung talking trash, perhaps trying to enter the title picture. Some would say it's uncharacteristic of Zombie. If Max Holloway isn't able to compete before the summer, then one would think that The Korean Zombie is the next option.

However, with Volkanovski vs Holloway 2 being the direction, the common logic seems to be that Korean Zombie and Zabit Magomedosharipov will face off in the first quarter to determine the next #1 contender.

It's not unfair to say that Zombie hasn't earned a title shot with two wins, but there's no denying that he's the most exciting challenger for the Featherweight title right now.