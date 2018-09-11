The most wins by female fighters in UFC history

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 360 // 11 Sep 2018, 20:33 IST

Legendary former champ Ronda Rousey features on the list

Ever since the UFC introduced the Women’s Bantamweight division into the promotion back in 2013, female fighters have put on some of the most exciting fights on show. Five years down the line, the UFC has introduced a further three female divisions – Strawweight, Flyweight and Featherweight – and where women fighting used to be a novelty, female fights are now a regular part of every UFC card.

Some women have become recognized as amongst the biggest stars in the MMA world – Ronda Rousey is arguably second only to Conor McGregor in terms of mainstream success, while the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Holly Holm, Rose Namajunas and Cris Cyborg have also become wildly popular. But which female fighters have been the most successful inside the cage?

The following women have the most wins inside the UFC.

#3= Tecia Torres – 6 wins

Tecia Torres has 6 UFC wins to date

A perennial contender at Strawweight since the division was introduced via The Ultimate Fighter 20 in 2014, Tecia Torres is currently on a two-fight losing streak, but still makes this list with 6 UFC victories under her belt.

‘The Tiny Tornado’ was part of the TUF tournament to crown the inaugural UFC champion but was eliminated in the quarter-finals by eventual champion Carla Esparza.

Once she debuted in the UFC proper though, Torres has been pretty great. Her UFC record currently sits at 6-3, with those three losses coming at the hands of current champion Rose Namajunas, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and current top contender Jessica Andrade. More impressively, she’s never been finished despite facing such tough opposition.

Torres’s biggest win to date was probably her December 2017 victory over ‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson – a win that could well have netted her a title shot had it not been for the booking of an immediate rematch between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk following their initial meeting in November 2017.

Right now her last two losses have derailed her somewhat, but with a well-rounded and consistent attack, she’s probably just one more win away from finding herself back in title contention.

