The Octagon returns to Singapore this October

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 10 Jul 2019, 12:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Lion City will once again play host as UFC Fight Night Singapore takes over Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 26 (Representational Image)

SINGAPORE – The Lion City will once again play host as UFC Fight Night Singapore takes over Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 26. The return later this year marks the second of three events in a multi-year partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub.

Through the agreement, UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization aims to bring fans in southeast Asia the best possible spectator experience and premium combat sports events, and October 26 will be no exception.

UFC Fight Night Singapore 2019 will further present more opportunities for fans to meet, train, and watch the world’s finest MMA athletes from around the globe.

“Singapore is an important market for UFC as we look to strengthen our business internationally and continue to grow the sport of MMA in Asia,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific.

“Singapore has welcomed UFC with open arms, and we’re grateful for the support from partners like Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub. We’re looking forward to building on the success of our previous events in the Lion City and delivering another incredible UFC Fight Night for our fans.”

Ms Jean Ng, Executive Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board said:

“We are pleased to host the UFC Fight Night as it adds to our dynamic calendar of world-class sporting events and further entrenches Singapore’s position as a regional sports tourism hub. We aim to build on the success of last year’s edition and deliver yet another exciting experience for visitors and locals this year.”

Sparked by a highly successful 2017 with UFC Fight Night Singapore: Holm vs. Correia, the live event agreement was the first multi-year deal for the global brand in the Asia-Pacific region.

One year later, UFC Fight Night Singapore: Cerrone vs. Edwards kicked off the partnership with an action-packed event at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Advertisement

“The UFC Fight Night showcases top tier mixed martial arts action, which has been one of the world’s fastest-growing spectator sports,” Adam Firth, Chief Commercial Officer for SportsHub Pte Ltd, said.

“The Singapore Sports Hub is thrilled to, once again, welcome back some of the world’s best fighters to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to show off the incredible athletic and technical ability of these athletes and inspire Singapore’s many martial arts fans.”

Bout information will be announced over the coming weeks and fans can pre-register their interest via www.ufc.com/singapore to stay up to date with pre-sale ticket promotions and fight card information.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag: #UFCSINGAPORE