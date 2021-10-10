The Rock reacts to the all-time classic trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has reacted to the epic trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Taking to Twitter, The Rock congratulated Fury on the brilliant win and tipped his hat to Wilder for showing the heart of a true champion during the fight.

The actor further stated that he was inspired by the performances of both Fury and Wilder on the night. He also claimed it was one of the greatest fights he's ever witnessed.

"That was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen #1. #2 And #1 is undefeated going in. Congrats to my friend & champion @Tyson_Fury What a beautiful & resilient performance. What a “on the shield” heart @BronzeBomber has. I was inspired tonight by both men."

Ahead of the fight, Dwayne Johnson's former colleague Mark Callaway, better known by his ring name 'The Undertaker', sent his best wishes to 'The Gypsy King'. Tyson Fury wore the Undertaker's iconic hat to the ceremonial weigh-ins as a tribute to the now-retired professional wrestler.

Tyson Fury recovers from early knockdowns to violently finish Deontay Wilder in trilogy fight

Tyson Fury overcame sheer adversity to defeat Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. After dominating proceedings initially, Wilder fed Fury to the canvas on two occasions in the fourth round. Tyson looked dazed and hurt, but somehow scraped through the round.

He then stepped on the gas and began to turn the tide in his favor by outboxing 'The Bronze Bomber'. Towards the later rounds, Wilder was visibly gassed as Fury went on the offense. While Wilder's punches packed power, they came few and far between. In the penultimate round of the fight, Fury put Wilder out of his misery by connecting with a right hook to the temple, sending him face-first onto the canvas.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger In a heavyweight championship fight for the ages - five knockdowns, multiple momentum swings - Tyson Fury retained his title with a brutal 11th-round KO of Deontay Wilder. ESPN story on #FuryWilder3 from Las Vegas: espn.com/boxing/story/_… In a heavyweight championship fight for the ages - five knockdowns, multiple momentum swings - Tyson Fury retained his title with a brutal 11th-round KO of Deontay Wilder. ESPN story on #FuryWilder3 from Las Vegas:espn.com/boxing/story/_…

Following the fight, Fury revealed that Wilder refused to bury the hatchet with him.

"I said, 'well done.' He said, 'I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'no problem!'... [I was] very surprised, sore loser, an idiot."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh