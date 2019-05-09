“The Sniper” sets sights on maiden ONE World Championship

Elias Mahmoudi in action.

French-Algerian striker Elias Mahmoudi has declared that he is “ready for a war” as he prepares to etch his name in the history books.

Mahmoudi, a three-time Muay Thai champion, will challenge the highly credentialed Petchdam Petchyindee Academy of Thailand for the inaugural ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE: WARRIORS OF LIGHT in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, 10 May.

Mahmoudi, dubbed “The Sniper”, says he is ready for anything that might come his way.

“We have a game plan and I’ll stick to it,” said Mahmoudi, who hails from Algeria. “I don't usually go for the knockout, it will arrive by itself when my opponent make mistakes, but if it goes down to war I’m ready for it like in all my fights.”

Petchdam, The WBC Muay Thai World Champion, poses a major threat to Mahmoudi.

The man known as “Baby Shark” has had 114 fights with a remarkable 93 wins, and in less than a year, he has amassed three highlight-reel finishes.

But Mahmoudi, who owns an impressive 31-3 record of his own, remains unfazed.

“He has two arms, two legs like me but it’s all about game plan,” Mahmoudi stressed. “I don’t really know him, I know that he was Lumpinee champion and that he’s the actual 126-pound WBC World Champion.”

“He has some victories against top Thais, but Muay Thai and kickboxing are two different disciplines,” he added.

The 21-year old Mahmoudi said it was a privilege to be competing for the ONE’s first-ever kickboxing flyweight title.

“For me, it’s a great honor to be able to fight for this world title because it make us enter in ONE Championship history as two first of athletes who fight for this kickboxing title,” he said.

“I’ll do anything to be the first one to get this title. Getting this (belt) will have even more meaning that any other title because this organisation encompasses champions from many federations and champions of the biggest Thai stadium,” Mahmoudi continued.

Mahmoudi’s battle with Petchdam is the co-main event at ONE: WARRIORS OF LIGHT, with Thailand’s Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defending his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Japan’s Hiroaki Suzuki in the main event.