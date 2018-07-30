Top 5 Frank Mir UFC Matches

Frank Mir is one of the greatest and most decorated champions in UFC history. A former UFC Heavyweight and Interim Champion, Mir has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in company history. This list looks at his five finest victories inside the Octagon.

#5 Tim Sylvia (UFC 48, June 19, 2004)

Mir (r) defeated Sylvia (l) to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Frank Mir's crowning achievement of his UFC career came way back in 2004 when he entered the Octagon as a challenger for the vacated UFC Heavyweight Championship against former champion, Tim Sylvia and won the belt in just 50 seconds.

The outcome came when Mir trapped Sylvia's arm and caused it to bend and consequently break. It was a subtle break which was only obvious to the crowd when it was replayed ad nauseum on the big screen. The result originally caused a huge chorus of boos after referee, Herb Dean appeared to stop the bout prematurely. However, this gave way to a united chorus of oohs and aahs that filled Las Vegas's Mandalay Bay Events Center once the finish was broadcast again.

With that, Mir was the brand new UFC Heavyweight Champion and sat atop the Heavyweight division.

#4 Brock Lesnar (UFC 81, February 2, 2008)

Mir upsets the odds to defeat Lesnar via submission

Back in 2008, Frank Mir was chosen to be former WWE superstar Brock Lesnar's first UFC opponent. Lesnar had signed with the UFC after convincingly winning his debut MMA match in the K1 Hero's promotion versus Min-Soo Kim the previous year.

As a former pro-wrestler for WWE and New Japan, Lesnar was despised by the MMA crowd. However, Lesnar was a former Amateur National Wrestling Champion and had all the credentials to become a huge MMA superstar and was expected to defeat Mir, who had lost two of his previous four matches.

Lesnar started the bout like a man possessed, immediately taking the smaller Mir down and mercilessly pounding him.

However, Mir capitalized on a mistake by the inexperienced Lesnar when the Minnesota native left his leg open for a moment. Mir immediately jumped at the opportunity and skilfully locked in a knee-bar. It was game over. Mir had submitted Lesnar in just 90 seconds. Mir earned the "submission of the night" award and the outcome of this match set up a tantalizing second bout between the pair at UFC 100, with the UFC Heavyweight Championship at stake.

