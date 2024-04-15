"The two of us did our best" - Nong-O satisfied with exciting back-and-forth battle against younger Kulabdam

Thai legend and former multiple-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was satisfied with his recent performance against rising young star 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

The two proponents of 'the art of eight limbs' locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

In the end, the 37-year-old Nong-O took home a third-round unanimous decision over the 25-year-old Kulabdam, taking home the judges nod.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview translated from Thai, Nong-O said he was happy to be back in the winner's column.

The Hama Muay Thai and Evolve MMA representative said:

"The two of us really did our best. I won today, and I am very happy. I will go back and develop better."

At 37 years of age, Nong-O continues to go deeper into his legendary career. It's truly a joy to witness such an iconic Muay Thai fighter who continues to deliver epic performances in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Nong-O Hama looks to face all-comers in run up to world title contention: "Whoever the fans want to see"

According to legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, it doesn't matter who he faces in the ring. The veteran athlete says he will take out anyone to prove he still has what it takes to become a world champion.

Speaking at the official ONE Friday Fights 58 post-fight press conference, Nong-O expressed his willingness to take on any opponent and said:

"It's all up to ONE Championship and also the fans. Whoever the fans want to see, I can fight anyone."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Nong-O's next fight.

