The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale: Macy Chiasson makes history by winning TUF 28

Macy Chiasson is the first ever Women's Featherweight TUF Champion

What's the story?

At the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 28, Macy Chiasson made history by becoming the first women's featherweight "TUF" Winner, picking up a vital win over Pannie Kianzad in the second round to claim the Featherweight crown.

In case you didn't know...

Macy Chiasson started-off her Professional MMA career with a win over Miranda Dearing at Caged Warrior Championship 16 on the 21st of October, 2017. Chiasson's second Professional win came over Allison Schmidt at Invicta FC 29, earlier this year in what was the first ever split decision win of her career.

The heart of the matter

Macy Chiasson started off the TUF 28 season featherweight tournament finale in an aggressive mode, pushing forward early on at the start and looking to land a few early strikes. Chiasson kept on pushing forward but Kianzad kept her back against the fence and slipped in a few punches.

Chiasson with the big right hand puts Kianzad down! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/QTD4opUHOZ — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

Despite breaking away for a while, Chiasson made it clear that she was looking to engage in further action, as she grabbed the head of Kianzad and drove a knee before slipping in for a choke. However, just as it looked like Kianzad was on the verge of tapping out, she was seemingly saved by the bell as round 1 came to a close.

Chiasson was once again on the attack in the second round and despite Kianzad giving her best in order to prevent from getting hit, a relentless Chiasson dropped her opponent with a big left hand. Kianzad looked to secure a comeback when she tried to lock in an armbar but Chiasson kept her calm and wounded on the back of her opponent, trapping her left arm with the legs and squeezing in the choke until Kianzad eventually tapped out.

What's next?

With the win, Chiasson has made history by becoming the first ever women's featherweight Ultimate Fighter Champion and it'll be interesting to note where she goes on from here in the UFC.