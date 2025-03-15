"The web thing is so ridiculous" - When Joe Rogan made the case for Spider-Man to be a "super billionaire" instead of an average college kid

Joe Rogan once advocated that Spider-Man’s origin and journey should have developed in a completely different way. The veteran UFC broadcaster has a strong enthusiasm for film and television, which is frequently reflected in his highly acclaimed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. He regularly engages with renowned filmmakers and actors to discuss the art and industry of cinema.

Ad

During an episode of his podcast in April 2023 with American artist David Choe, Rogan delved into a discussion about the Marvel and DC Comics that modern audiences favor. The 57-year-old podcaster suggested that the beloved Marvel superhero Spider-Man should capitalize on his unique ability to shoot webs from his hands and use it as a means to become a billionaire:

"The web thing is so ridiculous, like he invented this sh*t that’s better than anything anyone’s ever figured out ever. Like he could be a f**king super billionaire just from that web. The idea that we buy into the fact that this f**king college kid invented this stuff that shoots from his wrists in a never-ending supply allows him to grab buildings and swing."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:50):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Joe Rogan and Matt Serra share differing views on James Gunn's 'Superman' reboot

Last month, Joe Rogan hosted a new episode of his JRE Fight Companion for UFC 312, where he was joined by Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen, and Matt Serra for a watch party and lively conversation.

While discussing the matchups, the group also steered the conversation toward upcoming films, including James Gunn’s highly anticipated 'Superman' movie, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 11.

Ad

Serra initiated the conversation by inquiring whether the group had seen the film’s trailer. However, Rogan swiftly shut down the UFC veteran’s excitement, making it clear that he has no interest in ever watching the movie:

"No, I'm a grown man. I don't even like 'Superman'. Watch my lips—I am not going to watch that movie. I think 'Superman' is stupid. I think it's just like living in space; if you were living in space, eventually, your body would decay. If you come from a place with more gravity, it's not going to be good for you on Earth. If you then go back to your planet, you're not going to be able to walk. He can make the world go back in time because he can go so fast."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.