Thiago Alves signs deal with BKFC, looking to become the 165-pound champion

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News

23 Jan 2020, 19:35 IST SHARE

BKFC president David Feldman has confirmed that former UFC title contender Thiago Alves has signed a deal to join Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I am very excited to have Thiago on the BKFC roster. He is very experienced and always has an entertaining fight. He will make his debut in April or May. We really expect big things from him. He’s a great fighter and a great person.” - said Feldman.

Alves' contract with the UFC expired recently and he did not renew the same and chose to part ways after spending 14 years working for the promotion. During his tenure with the UFC, Alves has faced a host of top fighters and his most famous scalps include the likes of Matt Hughes, Josh Koscheck, Patrick Cote, and Jordan Mein.

In his last outing inside the Octagon, Alves lost to Tim Means via submission and declared that he will not renew his contract with the promotion again. Speaking to MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, he said that the Bare Knuckle style of fighting matches his own and he is looking to become the 165-pound champion in the organization.

“I’m really excited for this new moment in my career. I think the Bare Knuckle style matches my style pretty well. I’ll be the 165-pound champion in this organization. The pitbull wants blood.”