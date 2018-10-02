Three Best Alexander Volkov Fights

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 39 // 02 Oct 2018, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexander Volkov - Racing up the UFC ranks

Russian fighter, Alexander Volkov is set to clash on Saturday evening with fellow UFC Heavyweight Championship contender, Derrick Lewis on the undercard of the massively anticipated UFC 229 show.

Volkov has won all four of his UFC fights to date and is unbeaten in his most recent six.

Overall, the 29-year-old boasts an impressive 30-6-0 record in his Mixed Martial Arts career.

Currently, the fifth-ranked Heavyweight contender, Volkov can accelerate up the rankings should be able to knock off second-ranked Lewis on the UFC 229 undercard.

Volkov is a dangerous striker, capable of devastating knockouts.

At an imposing six feet seven inches in height, Volkov is more than a match for anybody in the Octagon with an impressive reach of 81 cm.

Prior to joining the UFC, Volkov spent the majority of his nine-year MMA career fighting for Bellator and M1 and held both promotion's Heavyweight Championships.

The Russian fighter is aiming to add the UFC Heavyweight Championship to his growing collection of titles.

At UFC 229, he has the perfect opportunity to put himself firmly in the hunt for Daniel Cormier's Heavyweight Championship crown. On that note, here are the 3 best Alexander Volkov fights:

#3 versus Mighty Mo - Bellator 116 (April 11, 2014)

Alexander Volkov knocks out Mighty Mo

Probably Alexander Volkov's most impressive performance in Bellator came against Mighty Mo.

It took the Russian just under three minutes to defeat the experienced MMA and Kickboxing star.

Volkov took a leaf out of his opponent's playbook by unleashing a devastating head kick which knocked out the former Kickboxer in impressive fashion.

Volkov, if anyone had not been being attention, had truly arrived at that point.

1 / 3 NEXT