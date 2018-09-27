Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Three Best Michelle Waterson Fights

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    27 Sep 2018, 16:14 IST

UFC Hall Of Fame: Official Class Of 2018 Induction Ceremony
Michelle Waterson - Set to fight at UFC 229

The American of Thai descent, Michelle Waterson is one of the most exciting female prospects in UFC today and will soon have another opportunity to display her incredible talents at UFC 229.

Michelle Waterson debuted in the UFC on July 12, 2015 on the Ultimate Fighter finale. Waterson defeated Angela Magana with a tight rear naked choke for the dominating submission victory.

Formerly the Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, Waterson built an impressive reputation in the female-centric MMA promotion.

Waterson fought four times for Invicta FC, main-eventing three of those cards, gaining plaudits for her excellent submissions skills.

The 32-year-old possesses all the qualities required to be a top line UFC fighter for many years to come.

At UFC 229, on October 6, 2018, Waterson will return to the Octagon to face former Kickboxer, Felice Herrig.

Herrig is coming off a tight split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 223 and will be eager to return to the win column against Waterson.

However, Waterson, as the more dynamic and younger fighter, will be confident of adding another significant victory to her burgeoning MMA career.

This slideshow revisits her three finest performances to date.

#3 versus Jessica Penne - Invicta FC 5 (April 5, 2013)

Miche
Michelle Waterson catches Jessica Penne with a leg kick

Michelle Waterson impressed the world when she took on Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, Jessica Penne, with the title on the line.

Waterson found herself in an arm-bar that the Champion locked in tight. Normally, this would spell the end for most fighters. However, Waterson is not most martial artists.

Impressively withstanding the submission hold, Waterson came out swinging in the next round, defending a Penne take-down attempt, took her back and locked in an arm-bar of her own. Penne, unlike Waterson, tapped out.

Waterson was the new Champion, in impressive fashion.

Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
