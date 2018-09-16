Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Three Surprising Things From UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
116   //    16 Sep 2018, 02:29 IST

M
Mark Hunt headlined the Moscow card versus Oleksiy Oliynyk

UFC Fight Night 136 is in the books and it was a show that delivered entertaining action up and down the card.

The first card the UFC has ever presented in Russia in their 25-year history hailed from Moscow as the company once again made history,

There were several surprises at the event that are counted down within this slideshow.

#2 Jan Blachowicz earns the best winning streak in the Light Heavyweight division


J
Jan Blachowicz is on a four-fight winning streak

Jan Blachowicz bested Nikita Krylov to win his bout at UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow and as a result, put himself firmly in the hunt for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Daniel Cormier. Unfortunately for Arlovski, he lost via decision and now faces an uncertain future in the sport.

Blachowicz called out Cormier after the fight, but what was most surprising is, with this victory, the Polish superstar earned the longest current winning streak in the UFC's Light-Heavyweight division, with four consecutive wins.

Considering how stacked the Light-Heavyweight division is with such names as Champion, Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Ilir Latifi and others only accentuates what an achievement that is. 

A surprising record but an impressive one. Blachowicz has truly arrived on the Light-Heavyweight scene.


1 / 3 NEXT
Paul Benson
ANALYST
