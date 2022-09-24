“She has to start making weight first” - Tiffany Teo blasts Itsuki Hirata for failed weight cuts

ONE Championship’s latest atomweight entrant, Singapore’s ‘No Chill’ Tiffany Teo, is spitting hot fire ahead of her highly anticipated return to the circle.

Teo has already called out reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, making it known that she is aiming for the division’s throne in the near future. ‘No Chill’ has also put every other atomweight contender on notice.

Her latest tirade is an aggressive swipe towards Japanese star Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata, whom she does not believe deserves any of the hype that surrounds the judoka.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tiffany Teo put Hirata on blast, criticizing her professionalism after ‘Android 18’ had repeatedly missed weight in her fights:

“Itsuki [Hirata], interesting that you mentioned her. I think she has to start making weight first before we talk about any fights. Everytime I look at a card, I see Itsuki misses weight, Itsuki misses weight… maybe it’s time for her to move up to the strawweight division if she’s missing weight all the time.”

Teo has made it abundantly clear that Hirata is outside her radar at the moment. However, if a fight with the Japanese star were to come to fruition, the Singaporean is confident she has the tools necessary for victory:

“I’m not really concerned with her at this point in time. Maybe a fight will happen up at strawweight, I don’t know, but if she starts making weight at atomweight, then let’s go. It wouldn’t be my first outing with a high-level grappler. I’ve met a few throughout the course of my career like Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka [Miura] - she’s been known for her judo throws and her scarf hold."

Tiffany Teo focused on making a statement against Ritu Phogat

Before Tiffany Teo can even begin to think about stepping in the circle with Hirata or reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, she must first get past her first test in her new division.

Welcoming Teo at atomweight is former top-five fighter and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix finalist, Indian wrestling phenom Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat.

The pair of warriors go head-to-head at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30 via Prime Video.

Teo wants to make a statement against the former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and plans on putting forth a scintillating performance to set her up for a potential top-five berth at atomweight.

