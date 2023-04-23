Tiffany Teo wants a match against Danielle Kelly

Former ONE world title challenger Tiffany Teo wants her next fight.

Last September, the experienced striker put the atomweight division on notice with a fiery first-round submission against ‘Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat at ONE 161. She has immediately climbed into the atomweight rankings to No. 5 since then and is on the search for her next fight.

Taking matters into her own hands, the Singaporean stalwart surprised fans on Instagram this week when she answered ONE Championship’s Q&A post about BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly:

“Danielle Kelly hunts the heel 😈 Who’s NEXT for the American grappler? 🤔”

Teo responded with an emoji of her hands being raised to face Kelly.

“tiffanymma: 🙋🏻‍♀️”

Tiffany Teo is probably one of the most underrated MMA fighters in ONE Championship. Although she’s acknowledged for her Muay Thai prowess, she has paid her dues as an elite and dangerous submission grappler as well.

Back in February 2020, ‘No Chill’ went toe-to-toe with the judo black belt Ayaka Miura at ONE: King of the Jungle.

It was the first time Teo was truly challenged on the ground, but she defended well against Miura’s signature attacks and made her pay with excellent counter takedowns and hammer fists. Ultimately, Miura fell to Teo’s wrecking power in round 3 by TKO.

Recently, ‘No Chill’ has risen to prominence again with her expert submission of Olympic wrestling champion Ritu Phogat, which puts her in a great position to face a grappler of Danielle Kelly’s caliber.

If Teo gets her wish, a showdown between a non-black belt vs. a black belt would be a compelling narrative for the organization. And if she can pull it off - which she is fully capable of doing - and beat one of the best grapplers in ONE, Teo will be unstoppable.

