Tommy Fury reveals infamous medicine ball training with Tyson Fury halted Jake Paul clash

It appears that 'The Gypsy King' is to blame for two years of Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul hype.

In February, the two social media stars finally collided in Saudi Arabia. That night, 'TNT' used his jab and length to box circles around the YouTuber. While Paul scored an eighth-round knockdown, it wasn't enough to win the bout. Fury wound up crawling off the canvas to coast to a decision win.

That victory likely felt good for the British star, as he dealt with nearly two years of trash talk. Paul and Fury were slated to fight on two prior occasions, with their first being scheduled for December 2021. Sadly, Fury pulled out due to broken ribs.

At the time, many speculated that Tyson Fury had broken his brother's ribs. Prior to the canceled fight, the two released a video showing the heavyweight champion dropping a heavy medicine ball on the younger Fury. At the time, 'TNT' stated that the injury had nothing to do with the medicine ball.

However, with the weight of the world off his shoulders, Tommy Fury admitted that's exactly what happened. In a recent YouTube video with Eddie Hall, the cruiserweight said:

"I moved on to the medicine ball, you've all seen the video. Yeah, bang, the whole left side of my body quivered after it went down. My dad, Tyson, everyone [used the] medicine ball on me... Bit too hardcore yeah. Pounding it on Tyson's stomach and going on to mine is a bit of a difference."

See his comments in the video below:

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul: Will there be a rematch?

Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul might happen again, but it likely won't be next.

Following the bout, 'The Problem Child' stated that he planned to face 'TNT' again. Paul had a rematch clause in his contract and was very straightforward about his plans to fight Fury for a second time.

However, months later, the rematch isn't official, and it doesn't seem to be happening. Weeks following their clash in Saudi Arabia, Paul got into an altercation with Floyd Mayweather outside a Miami Heat game. Following the altercation, the YouTuber called for a fight with 'Money'.

Granted, Jake Paul did later admit that the interaction with Floyd Mayweather was staged. However, it does seem that the YouTuber is still eyeing a fight other than Tommy Fury next.

